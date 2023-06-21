The week has started with hopeful news on the world geopolitical table: the American Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, have finally met in Beijing, resuming a visit that was canceled due to the balloon crisis. spy. The two superpowers resume high-level dialogue at a time when tension is growing in the Taiwan Strait, the main focus of military friction between the two countries. You shouldn’t expect an imminent thaw, but it’s always a good sign for these two rivals to shed their Cold War mentality and sit down to talk.

However, in Beijing they now have more pressing problems, because all economic indicators indicate that the rebound after the pandemic has been shorter than expected. For this reason, today in ‘The world, explained’, we approach the health of the second world power.

These are the three topics we will address today:

China catches a cold, will it infect the world or is it the other way around?

India, pros and cons of being the new most populous country

‘God save the queen’ and American gerontocracy

Global economy Doubts about the Chinese economy

There are those who have been predicting the collapse of the Chinese economy for decades. The ‘guru’ Gordon Chang famously announced in a book published in 2001 that the Communist Party would fall in 2011. That year he acknowledged that he had been wrong, but only pushed back his forecast for collapse by one year. And there Chang continues, announcing the Chinese apocalypse whenever he can. He’s not the only one pointing to housing bubbles, stock market crashes and all manner of economic maladies to point out that the dragon has feet of clay. But the truth is that, so far this century, China has easily weathered the crises that have afflicted the West and has become the only power capable of overshadowing the United States.

Of course, the times in which it grew at a double-digit rate are over. And, after the pandemic, the indicators show some worrying data. For example, domestic consumption, which had taken over from exports as China’s main economic engine, is faltering. It was expected that, after the harsh confinements suffered in some cities last year, the worst of the entire pandemic in the Asian giant, the economy would rebound strongly. And it did, but less than anticipated. Thus, the confidence of the population in the direction of the country begins to slide towards pessimism. Especially among the youth, who are facing unknown unemployment rates: a record 20.8% was recorded in May.

As if that were not enough, a falling demand in the rest of the world has dragged down Chinese exports, which stop setting records and fell 7.5% in May. Maybe it’s that when the world catches a cold, China catches it. And not the other way around. Still. It is a fact that translates into a cooling of industrial production and investment. But does this mean that Chang was right and simply missed the mark by a decade?

No. What happens is that China has already reached a medium-high income level, which is why it grows at rates more typical of developed countries, and shares some of their economic problems. However, the foundations on which its economy is built continue to be solid: it increases productivity and the added value of its industrial strength, it has an increasingly educated and innovative youth, and it is reforming its tax system to improve the distribution of wealth. wealth. The Communist Party has a good time left at the head of China.

Demography India, lights and shadows of the new most populous country

Very different is the situation in the country that has surpassed China to become the most populous in the world. According to United Nations estimates, the Asian elephant reached the 1,425 million inhabitants of the dragon in April and surpassed them in May. In theory, that gives it a brighter future in the face of China, whose demographics point to rapid aging accompanied by a shrinking population. In addition, given the rise in labor costs in the communist country, more and more companies are looking for manufacturing alternatives in sectors with little added value, such as textiles or toys. India is attracting part of these investments, to which are added other more lustrous ones such as Apple or Samsung.









But there are two big differences between the giants of the East: the level of training of the bulk of the population, which until recently even defecated in the open, and the participation of women in the economy. Although a small Hindu elite holds the most lustrous positions of the world’s big technology companies, the truth is that 26% of the Indian population is illiterate. It is an evil that affects especially women, among whom 35% cannot read or write. In states like Bihar, that percentage grows to almost half. And this is a great barrier to economic development, because women’s access to the labor market is key to consolidating it. In fact, this week several businessmen have warned about the lack of qualified labor, and even the lack of people with minimal training to work on an assembly line.

A sarcastic Indian saying sums up the situation well: “If you only have one Indian in the class, he will be number one; if you have a group, it will be among the third with the best grades; if everyone in class is Indian, you have India.”

Gerontocracy in the United States Biden and his ‘God save the queen’

The median age in the United States is 38.5 years, six more than in India and just 0.1 more than in China. However, its president is twice that age. Joe Biden has already turned 80 and, despite this, he will run for re-election next year. If he is victorious, he will conclude his last term with 86. In other words, with ten years more than the life expectancy of the American superpower. And, if the forecasts come true and his rival is Donald Trump, the alternative is not that he is much younger either: Trump is 77 years old.

What is truly worrying, however, is not so much the age of the contestants as their state of health. Especially the case of Biden. His falls in public are no longer surprising, full-blown meme meat, and his mental lapses are more serious. ‘God save the queen’ (God save the queen) she said last weekend to close a speech on the danger posed by the freedom to acquire arms in the United States. The media, however, focus on the danger that having such an older president can bring.



Gerontocracy is worsening in the country, and the population does not agree. 53% of Democrats would prefer that Biden not be a candidate, and 70% of Americans believe that he should not run at his age. Both conservative media and other more progressive media have warned about this situation. “Biden should take concerns about his age seriously,” the New York Times published in an editorial. In this situation, it is possible that “in his second term he will suffer serious health problems or even that the 25th Amendment will be invoked to disqualify him for mental incapacity,” adds the Washington Post.

In addition, many point out that a person of their age may be more disconnected from the world that they have to lead, and in which changes occur more and more quickly. Many see both in Canada, with Justin Trudeau -51 years old-, and in Europe leading examples that, although they have enough experience, do not stumble every time they get on the plane.

Is all for today. I hope I have explained well some of what is happening out there. If you are signed up, you will receive this newsletter every Wednesday in your email. And, if you like it, it will be very helpful if you share it and recommend it to your friends.