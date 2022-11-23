A government notice late on Tuesday said the Chinese city of Chengdu will conduct mass testing of its residents for COVID-19 from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27.
“In order to detect infected people as soon as possible, cut off the chain of transmission and curb the rapid spread of the epidemic,” said Huang Hui, deputy director of the Chengdu Municipal Health Commission, health authorities decided to conduct mass testing across the city from November 23-27.
