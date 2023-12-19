The new death toll from a 6.2 magnitude earthquake that hit northwest China is at least 118 dead. According to news from the official Chinese agency Xinhua, there were 105 dead and 199 injured in the province of Gansu alone and another 15 victims in the nearby province of Qinghai. According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the earthquake occurred at 11.59pm yesterday, local time, with its epicenter in Liugou, followed by other tremors.

China, earthquake in Gansu and Qinghai provinces, the number of victims is growing



The frost slows down the rescue efforts

Rescuers and survivors are dealing with freezing temperatures and interruptions to water and electricity supplies. Xinhua speaks of 6,381 houses damaged in Jishishan (Gansu) alone. 200 million yuan (around 25 million euros) has been allocated for the affected provinces. However, there are no reports of victims from the official Chinese media after the 5.5 magnitude earthquake which hit the Xinjiang region, also in the north-west of the Asian giant, at 9.46am today, Beijing time.

Aid from Taiwan

Condolences from the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, after the devastating earthquake that hit north-west China. The island has offered to provide assistance to the Asian giant. «My deepest condolences to all those who lost loved ones in the earthquake in northwest China – we read in a message on . Taiwan stands ready to offer assistance in responding to the disaster.” Beijing considers Taiwan a “rebel province” to be “reunified”. The island, de facto independent, goes to the vote on January 13th.