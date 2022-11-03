China, 3-year-old child dies of gas leak during lockdown. The father: “They gave us no help”

China’s zero-covid policy continues to be discussed. The country, which returned to record deaths at the beginning of the year, does not intend for the moment to give up the heavy restrictions that have so far kept the pandemic under control, despite the decision not to resort to mRna vaccines, used by Western countries to protect the population. more at risk. A choice that is increasingly contested, abroad and also within the country.

In the past few hours, the father of a three-year-old boy who died of a gas leak has accused the authorities of having “indirectly killed” his son. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday in the northwestern city of Lanzhou, under lockdown for several weeks, and quickly went viral on Chinese social networks. “The memory of the child will unfortunately be masks and nothing else”, a Weibo user commented on the video, later deleted, of the rescuers’ attempts to revive little Wenxuan.

As told by his father Tuo Shilei to Reuters, attempts to save the child have been repeatedly hampered by restrictions imposed by the authorities. At the first attempt to call for help when his son felt ill, he could not reach the police or ambulances. When he then tried to reach the gate of the condominium under lockdown, the guards did not want to let him pass. “There was the Covid situation at the checkpoint. The staff didn’t act, so they ignored and avoided the problem, and then we were blocked by another checkpoint, ”Tuo said. “No help was provided. This series of events caused the death of my son “, the man stressed, stating that he then received an offer of 100,000 yuan (13,300 euros) not to disclose what happened.

The request, which came via a phone call from a man who claimed to be a retired local official, would be rejected by Tuo, who instead asked for an explanation for his son’s death. Yesterday he chose not to attend the funeral of the child, held in Hezheng’s hometown, for fear of being subjected to solitary confinement upon his return. “We sincerely accept the criticism to prevent such incidents from happening again”, the official apology arrived today from the Lanzhou police.