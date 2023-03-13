China, 29-year-old Marcello Vinci found dead. The appeal of the family: tell us what happened

“I humbly ask you to provide me with every detail.” This is the message launched by the mother of Marcello Vinci, a 29-year-old from Puglia who died a few days ago in Shanghai. The young man originally from Martina Franca,

in the province of Taranto, he had been living in China for some years, where he worked as an interpreter.

According to what was declared to Corriere della Sera by his mother, Angela Berni, he was found dead in the street last week. “We still don’t know much, the investigations are underway and our relationship with the Chinese authorities is through these contacts, because we need people who have open channels,” said the woman, who had spoken to her son for the last time on Sunday 3rd March. On the morning of Tuesday 5 March you received a call from the carabinieri who gave you the news.

In a post published on Facebook last Saturday, she asked for help from anyone who had contact with the 29-year-old in the hours preceding her death to contact her: “every detail (…) could be of great help to the investigation,” she wrote.

In the past months, Vinci had been affected by the harsh anti-Covid measures imposed by the Chinese government until last December: “After three weeks of lockdown .. it is the first time I have gone beyond the door of the house”, he wrote last September on Facebook. “The only wish under the tree is that this is my last year in China,” she said on December 6.