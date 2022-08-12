For each 5G station in Brazil, China has the equivalent of 20. In the second quarter of 2022, China installed 300,000 base stations for 5G in the country, totaling 1.85 million, and wants to install another 600,000 by the end of the year, according to Wang Peng, an official at China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Meanwhile in Brazil there are only 96,400 operating for the new technology and Anatel’s estimate is to have between 121,800 and 154,900 by 2029. In other words, we are well behind our colleague country in the BRICS.

The expectation of increased speed, response time and latency for users and companies should be felt at the moment only by those who are in large centers.

(Note published in issue 1286 of Dinheiro Magazine)