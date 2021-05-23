Sunday, May 23, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

China | 20 people died in a cross-country race in China, according to authorities due to extreme weather conditions

by admin
May 23, 2021
in World
0

A 100-kilometer cross-country race was held in the mountains.

At least 20 people died in a 100-kilometer cross-country race in China, the country’s state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.

According to the authorities, the reason is “extreme weather conditions” due to heavy rainfall. The race was held in the mountains.

From 5 am Finnish time, one person was still missing. Eight have been injured, according to news agency Reuters. More than 160 people were evacuated from the race.

The race was held in the northwestern part of the country in Gansu near the city of Baiyin. The race has been canceled and a rescue operation is underway.

.
#China #people #died #crosscountry #race #China #authorities #due #extreme #weather #conditions

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Nutritionist Explains Irresistible Cravings For Sweet Or Salty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?