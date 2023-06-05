BA landslide in southwest China’s Sichuan province killed 19 people on Sunday. By the evening, 19 fatalities had been confirmed, the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported. The salvage work has ended for the time being.

The landslide happened in the morning in a mountainous region in Jinkouhe district near the city of Leshan. An avalanche of mud and debris hit the construction site of a local mining company, burying the victims.

The authorities sent more than 180 helpers with rescue equipment to the scene of the accident, as CCTV further reported. The broadcaster showed footage of helpers searching for survivors in the rubble and trying to rescue victims. An unspecified number of miners were brought to safety.

Landslides are common in rural and mountainous regions of China, especially in Sichuan Province, especially during the rainy summer months. Accidents with numerous fatalities occur again and again in China’s mining industry, even though the authorities have tightened safety regulations in the meantime.