A mine conveyor belt is said to have caught fire, causing carbon monoxide to leak to dangerous levels, reports the official China New News Agency.

Seventeen miners were trapped Sunday (Sept. 27) in a coal mine in southwest China following a gas leak, local authorities said. The incident occurred in the Songzao mine, located in the municipality of Chongqing (southwest), a huge metropolis some 1,800 kilometers from Beijing.

About 100 rescuers were dispatched to the scene, authorities said. They said that an investigation had been opened. According to the official China New News agency, a mine conveyor belt caught fire in the early hours of Sunday, causing dangerous carbon monoxide to leak.

China, the world’s largest producer of coal, is frequently the scene of deadly mine accidents as safety regulations are often poorly enforced. In November 2019, at least 15 miners were killed in a firedamp in a mine in Shanxi province (north). The authorities blamed the explosion on activities “illegal”.