The Chinese authorities confirmed on April 19 that they had captured 12 workers from a Beijing hospital, for their alleged responsibility in the fire registered a day before, which left at least 29 fatalities, most of them patients. The cause of the tragedy is under investigation, but the preliminary investigation indicates that it originated from welding sparks from work that was carried out in an area of ​​the medical center.

Twelve people were detained on suspicion of “gross negligence” in the Changfeng hospital fire in Beijing that occurred on Tuesday, April 18.

In addition, the authorities confirmed in the last hours that the number of deaths rose to at least 29, in what is considered the deadliest fire in the last two decades in China.

Among those captured are the director of the hospital and those responsible for the remodeling works that were being carried out in the hospital, according to Sun Haitao, from the Beijing Public Security Office.

Yin Yong, mayor of the country’s capital and head of the Communist Party of China in that city, asked that efforts continue to care for the injured in the incident, which totals 39 people and who were transferred to other medical centers.

As confirmed by the deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, a total of 142 people were evacuated, including 71 hospital patients.

Likewise, the authorities formed a special commission to investigate in depth the circumstances of what happened and establish responsibilities.

A group of workers carry a stretcher to Changfeng Hospital in Beijing, China, on April 19, 2023, after a fire broke out a day earlier. AFP/Greg Baker

Although the investigations continue, the authorities have indicated that the probable cause of the fire was the contact of sparks with flammable paint, in the midst of the remodeling work that was being carried out inside the medical center.

Most of the fatalities were patients at the private hospital, which was established in 1985 and focused on the treatment of vascular diseases, belonging to the second of the three levels of China’s hospital classification system.

After what happened, the authorities ordered large-scale inspections in hospitals, nursing homes, buildings and underground facilities throughout the city to prevent an event like this from happening again.

This conflagration exceeded the number of victims in a similar event registered in 2017 in Beijing, in which 19 people died, in a small two-story building.

Meanwhile, the hospital center suspended outpatient consultations, although it keeps some patients hospitalized within its facilities, according to the official newspaper. ‘Global Times‘.

The authorities were silent for a long time.

The fire happened after noon on Tuesday, but most people found out until several hours later, since the authorities kept the information very secret.

The official Chinese media reported about eight hours after the conflagration occurred, as did the ‘beijing daily‘a state newspaper, which made a brief report after the situation was brought under control.

Before being censored, some Internet users shared videos through social networks in which they could see the flames and people desperately evacuating through the hospital windows.

Many of the users complained that they did not notice the fire at the time, because the videos were quickly removed, which once again demonstrated the control of information and censorship that exists in the country.

With EFE, Reuters and local media