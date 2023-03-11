Chin tuck | Joonas Mäkipelto set a chin-up world record after a severe bout – “The body is completely exhausted”

Mäkipelto pulled 88 jaws in the category under 70 kilograms, which he was able to participate in after drastic weight loss.

A native of Salo fireman Joonas Mäkipelto, 35, made a new world record in the 70-kilogram category in the repeated chin-up at the competitions held in Espoo on Saturday. Makipelto drew no less than 88 jaws.

“The first performance in a long time, for which I have just earned success,” says Mäkipelto.

Mäkipelto prepared for the race with a lot of training and exercise, because his normal weight is over 80 kilos and his body fat percentage is about ten. He had help Toni Vuolukkawho did the food instructions and the massages.

“Now we are in the fat of bodybuilders. My body fat percentage was below four this week. Vuolukka stated that my body works like a train toilet,” laughs Mäkipelto.

At the same time, Mäkipelto has worked two jobs (firefighter and construction work), prepared for the indoor rowing European Championships (gold at the beginning of the year) and also for the World Rowing Championships (fourth).

“This has been such a big ordeal for the head and the human body that the body is completely exhausted. I will never go on a project like this for the second time. That’s for sure.”

Fierce the course has also affected the night’s sleep, which has remained at five hours.

“The body has complained of hunger. The muscles needed nourishment.”

Even before the race, there was a little too much weight, mainly fluid, so Mäkipelto went to the sauna wearing a sweatsuit.

“Sometimes it felt as if he would stay upright any longer. Even the employer was worried that I would perform the duties. I replied that even if it was a fever of 40 degrees, the employer’s minimum requirements are always met.”

How Mäkipelto managed to make 88 jaws after such a course?

“If my hands were tied to a bar, I would pull more than a hundred jaws. Strength endurance is at such a good level. If my right hand had stayed on the bar, I would have pulled more than 90 even now. The right hand let me down, the left held well”, says Mäkipelto.

“Instead, the maximum forces left. The deadlift results are really bad.”

Mäkipelto mentions that there was also a refueling day during the course, when he ate several hundred grams of rice and macaroni and another 600 grams of candy.

“Last night I ate 400 grams of minced meat and one bag of macaroni. And 12 loaves of bread for sale. My stomach hurt so much that for 30 minutes I couldn’t move anywhere. After that, I got to lie on the floor and told the children that sports are sometimes like this,” Mäkipelto says.

“I cannot recommend it to anyone. You can do this once in a lifetime. Instead, I recommend healthy nutritional coaching.”

Hill field says that he has set himself the goal of setting world records in the 70-, 80-, 90- and 100-kilogram categories. Now, in addition to the recent 70-kilogram record, he has a world record in the 90-kilogram category (67 jaws).

Until Saturday, he also held the record in the 80-kilogram category, but Ville Toimio broke it in Espoo with one jaw and pulled 68 jaws.

“I have a strange fetish and I want to prove that the human body can adapt and change in a year and a half,” says Mäkipelto.

In June, Mäkipelto will participate in the 80 kg category in the chin-pulling world championships organized in the shopping center Tripla.

“The goal is more than 90 jaws.”

Updated on March 11, 2023 at 7:52 p.m.: Joonas Mäkipello’s second job, construction work, was added.

