The ahead of Osasuna Chimy Avila He might be operated on his proper knee subsequent Wednesday, September 16, as introduced by the membership.

The operation will happen within the College of Navarra Clinic and might be borne by Andrés Valentí, specialist in Orthopedic surgical procedure and Traumatology.

It will likely be the second time that Valentí operates in Ávila this 12 months. The physician will intervene full tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in your proper knee.

The Argentine has already begun his rehabilitation in Tajonar and it’s anticipated that after the operation it’ll begin with the restoration course of.

Avila You already know what it’s like to come back out of this critical damage, so nothing might be new for a participant who exudes positivity and power.

Osasuna works on a alternative of ensures to exchange the scoring nostril of the previous participant of the Huesca that final season he made 9 targets till the time of his damage.