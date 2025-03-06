

03/06/2025



Updated at 9:51 p.m.





The round of 16 of the Conference League between the Real Betis and the Vitoria de Guimaraes It will be resolved just within a week in Portugal in the second leg. The first leg, which took place this Thursday at the Benito Villamarín stadium, has ended the result of 2-2.

The four goals arrived in the second half. The Verdiblanco team came forward for two occasions but there was a response from the Vitoria de Guimaraes. Bakambu He was the author of the first goal of the match in the 47th minute. The Verdiblanco striker was the protagonist of the match since he also had occasions.

In the final section of the party, Bakambu was replaced by Chimy Ávila In the 79th minute. And in the extension time, the Argentine striker saw a yellow card that leaves him without options to be in the second leg that will take place in seven days.

And is that Chimy Ávila has this Thursday Three yellow cards So far this tournament, circumstance that will lead you to have A suspension party. The striker had been admonished in the match against Copenhagen of the League phase and at the return meeting of the Play-Off tie with the Gent.