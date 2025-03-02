The Betic footballer saw the fifth yellow of the season against Real Madrid



03/02/2025



Updated at 14: 36h.





The coach of BetisManuel Pellegriniyou will not be able to count on Chimy Ávila For next Sunday’s party (18.30) before the UD Las Palmas corresponding to day 27 of the First Division championship. The Verdiblanco footballer will have to meet a suspension match for accumulation of reprimands.

Chimy Ávila saw this Saturday’s game at Benito Villamarín against him real Madrid The fifth yellow card of the season. The striker, an initial substitute, replaced Jesus during the second half and in the 82nd minute he saw yellow card.

In the act of the party’s collegiate, Hernández Hernández, it is specified that the Betic footballer was admonished “for making an entrance to an opposite in a reckless way in the dispute of a ball”

Previously, Chimy Ávila had seen yellow card in the games of the Verdiblanco team in the first round of the championship against Alavés, Mallorca, Seville and Real Sociedad. The striker has participated in the season in 29 official Betis meetings between LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Conference League. He has scored four goals and offered two assists.