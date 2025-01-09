The Argentine has not participated in this week’s sessions after the blow he received on his knee during the cup match against Huesca



01/09/2025



Updated at 12:46 p.m.





Chimy Avila will not be there on Saturday Valladolid – Betis. The Argentine striker has not been able to exercise this week with his teammates due to discomfort in his meniscus resulting from the blow he suffered with Pulido, the team’s defender. Huescain the second half of the Copa del Rey round of 32 clash. He is following a specific treatment and the idea is that, if everything goes as expected, he can return to the group to prepare for the duel against Barcelona next week in Montjuïc, so he will not be at the Nuevo José Zorilla this Saturday for the duel that begins at 4:15 p.m.

Chimy has not been able to participate in the sessions scheduled this week by Betis, in which it has been possible to see men like Fornals and Marc Roca, who are emptying the green and white infirmary. In addition to Chimy, there are also Bellerín and William Carvalhogiven that Mendy has returned to work but with the reserve team.

Chimy’s loss coincides with the presence of the youth players Jesús Rodríguez and Pablo García in first team training these days. In addition, there is the circumstance of Assane’s withdrawal due to his recent transfer to Como.

Chimy Ávila has played 24 games for Betis this season in which he has scored four goals and two assists. Pellegrini has made good use of his versatility to line him up in various positions on the attacking front, both as a striker and as a midfielder.