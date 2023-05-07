Real Madrid and Osasuna met yesterday in the Copa del Rey final. Hot match that Real Madrid ended up winning out of sheer drive.
The hangover from the cup celebration has left us with some controversial statements by Osasuna players against Vinícius Júnior.
During the Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Osasuna, Chimy Ávila had a confrontation with Vinicius at half-time as they headed to the changing room tunnel. Fortunately, thanks to the intervention of Lucas Vázquez and Nacho Fernández, the altercation did not escalate and calm was restored. After the game, the Argentine forward spoke openly about what happened and expressed a message addressed to Vinicius.
“With the kind of player he is, who is a very good player, he is protected and I appreciate him very well, but we are also people and that is the important thing to be a good human being, because you can be a good player, but if you have a black heart it is impossible to be so. Vinicius has a lot to give, I love him as a player and the coach or his teammates will correct him, ”said the Argentine striker from Club Atlético Osasuna.
Despite this, he wanted to congratulate the Brazilian player and all of Real Madrid on winning the cupbearer title: “These are things that happen, I don’t like to get into those controversies. I congratulate him on the Cup and hopefully I also won the Champions League because he deserves it because he is a great player”.
Osasuna gave everything on the pitch but it wasn’t enough to snatch the title from a Real Madrid team that showed a lot of courage from the start. Carlo Ancelotti’s men were fair winners and managed to win the Copa del Rey after a decade without success.
#Chimy #Ávila #Vinícius #Good #player #black #heart #impossible
Leave a Reply