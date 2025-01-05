He Betis They are waiting to find out what their next challenge will be in the 2024-25 Copa del Rey on January 8, which will be when the draw will once again pair the Verdiblancos with their next opponent. Meanwhile, the Betis are rushing through Christmas with the good taste in their mouths of qualifying thanks to Isco’s goal and other good news in a Heliopolitan key. One of them was the snapshot left in El Alcoraz by the tribute that Huesca paid to Chimy Ávila on his return to what was his home.

And the club Upper Aragon wanted to have a detail with the Argentine striker, hence they decided to illustrate the cup competition with an image of the footballer, who posed next to the president of Huesca, Agustín Lasaosa, to receive the badge and then Chimy Ávila himself participated in said meeting corresponding to the round of 32.

At the end of the match, the green and white attacker answered the microphones of El Desmarque to talk about the minutes he had in a very special stadium for him: «Many beautiful memories that will always remain in my retina. “My heart was beating a mile an hour,” said the former player of Huesca and Osasunaamong others, very motivated by what he experienced.

«We knew what we were going to find, a team that was coming off an excellent streak. We knew how to use the coach’s tools to take the match forward,” also reflected the Argentine, who did not want to forget what his fans are today: “I am very happy and happy with the Betis fans also because they give me a lot of love. All this makes it much easier to compete and perform,” he added.