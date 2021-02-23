The goals of Diego Carlos and De Jong they knocked down Osasuna on Monday closing the league day in El Sadar, which added its sixth win in a row in the domestic competition and was placed seven points behind Atlético. Two goals that ended up disorienting an inferior red team, which gets into qualifying problems despite redeeming its two previous victories, and which is now four points from relegation.

After the defeat against Sevilla, the Osasuna squad returned to work this Tuesday thinking about the game that will be measured on Saturday at 6:30 in the afternoon at Mendizorroza against Alavés, a team from their League. The footballers who had more minutes against Sevilla have had a gentle recovery session, while the rest have exercised with technique, possession and football. The good news from training has been the return of Jony Rodriguez, who has been able to complete the session with the group without problems. So has the Chimy Avila within the work plan that is planned for the next few days and in which it will go regulating your workload.

Likewise, Roncaglia, Rubén Martínez and Iñaki Álvarez have worked individually. The loss of both goalkeepers and the presence of Iván Martínez with the Spanish U19 team have motivated that today Yoel Ramírez, goalkeeper of the Division of Honor, has trained with the first team under the command of Jagoba Arrasate. What’s more, David García presents a trauma to his left hand product of one of the actions of the meeting yesterday and is still pending assessment.