Chimy Ávila has joined Natan Like players from Real Betis suspension warning for the tie against Vitoria de Guimaraes. The Brazilian was already in the Play off meetings before the Kaa Gent but after seeing yellow the Argentine in the duel back in front of the Belgians is in the same situation that indicates that in case of being admonished on the afternoon of Thursday in the Villamarín, the turn of next Thursday will be lost next Thursday in Portugal.

In continental competitions, the yellow quota meets the third warning, including the group stage. The UEFA regulations He explains this in this way: «From the first match of the League phase, team players and officers are sanctioned for the next competition match after three admonitions that have not given rise to a red card, as well as after any subsequent odd admonition (fifth, seventh, ninth, etc.)». This circumstance is prolonged to the semifinals, with which the players will be clean once the quarterfinal crossings are disputed, where Betis aspires to arrive if it exceeds Vitoria.

Chimy Ávila has seen yellow before him Copenhagen And on the return with the Kaa Gent, while Natan was admonished in the duels of the League phase before the Warsaw Legia and Mlada Boleslav. The Brazilian, being warned, played the two duels against the Belgians in the play off and did not see card.

Other Betic soccer players who accumulate a yellow on the conference are Johnny Cardoso, Perraud, Fornals, Llorente and Abde. He was expelled by direct red Lo Celso against the Mlada and subsequently sanctioned with two games with what he could not play against Petrocub and Hjk Helsinki. Aitor already fulfilled the cycle of three yellow (before Legia, Copenhague and Hjk Helsinki) and therefore could not play in Gante but is clean of warnings.