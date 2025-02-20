



He Betis rival waiting for the round of 16 Conference League After confirming his presence in the tie on Thursday despite the defeat (0-1) before the Gent In the return of the play-off.

Thinking about the raffle that will take place this Friday, the Verdiblanco footballer Chimy Ávila He commented that «we are prepared for what it touches. We are Betis and we can compete with anyone using the tools of the Mr. «.

In relation to this Thursday’s meeting at Benito Villamarín, the Verdiblanco striker has commented that “no matter how much we have qualified, it is not a good result. Happy for the classification. We are not going to blame him for many games, but it is true that the Mr. has made many changes and that the body gets tired. There are no excuses although he feels split by party ».

And as for the direct red expulsion of your partner Titor Roque In the final stretch of the game, Chimy Ávila has commented that «the truth is party situations. I had a similar one in the first half that cost me the yellow. I couldn’t see her, but he knows we are with him. He is a great boy, he is young, he has a lot to learn. What he has done has been unintentionally because he is a great person and has a good heart ».