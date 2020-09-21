“Through their action, these disseminators have contributed to the expansion of slow-growing rainforest tree species,” according to researcher Alex Chepstow-Lusty in The Conversation.

Most people probably imagine that West and Central Africa’s rainforest – the second largest in the world – has been around for millions of years. Recent work, however, suggests that it was not that about 2000 years ago. Strongly fragmented under the effect of the lengthening of the dry season, 2,500 years ago, the forest reached its current state after five centuries of regeneration.

This restoration is not linked to the action of man, but has been favored by dispersing agents of seeds or fruits, among which chimpanzees. Through their action, these disseminators have contributed to the expansion of slow growing tree species in the humid forest. Today, these animals are threatened by deforestation and hunting, which together with climate change could in the future undermine the resilience of tropical cover.

I started to think about natural processes in African forests in 1993. Along with the famous group of chimpanzees by Jane Goodall in Gombe, Tanzania, we were trying with my wife to follow these wild primates. He is one of the research directors of Gombe, Anthony Collins, which made us aware of their role. He suggested that they might have influenced the composition of the cutlery through their own nutritional practices, the fruit being excreted here and there. A sort of “proto-gardening”.

I eventually had to leave the chimps after getting a little funding to study past vegetation changes thanks to fossilized pollens, this time in the Andes.

A few years later, I found myself teaching courses at Cambridge on anthropogenic impacts over the past 10,000 years. I suddenly “returned” to the tropical rainforests of Africa and their history. At that time, scientists considered humans to be largely responsible for the dramatic decline of forests over the past 3,000 years.

The first few scientific papers I read on the subject used the abundance of oil palm pollen in the dated beds of lake muds as a signal of human presence. This oil palm is today famous for its cultivation in massive industrial scale in the tropics. Since it has always been an important source of nutrition for the populations of the region, scientists likened it to an indicator of human presence.

Soon after, I started working in a palynology laboratory in Montpellier in the south of France. There, I delved more deeply into the history of the African forest, and other researchers upset my simplistic view of fossilized oil palm pollens.

When we look at the data collected on the African rainforest, we see that it has experienced a very strong decline. about 2,500 years ago in the Congo Basin, as well as in a large area from Senegal to Rwanda. However, we find only a very small number of archaeological evidence of dispersed human populations: man cannot therefore be held responsible for a simultaneous destruction on such a large scale.

Tropical rainforests (dark green) still cover most of central and western Africa. (Vzb83 / wiki, CC BY-SA)

How then to explain the virtual disappearance of humid forests? The answer is actually not linked to human action but to climate action.

In a study recently published in the journal Global and Planetary Change, my colleagues Pierre Giresse, Jean Maley and myself used the many vegetation records available across Central and West Africa to demonstrate that there are approximately 2 500 years, the length of the dry season has increased. The rainforest has become severely fragmented and overgrown with savanna vegetation – grasses, isolated shrubs and trees.

Over the following centuries, forests spontaneously regenerated, including species like the oil palm. The latter requires a lot of light and thrives in open spaces or in voids created in forests when the canopy opens up away from the densest areas. This is why it often plays the role of a pioneer species contributing to the regrowth of the woods.

But the large nuts being too heavy to be blown away by the wind, it is therefore necessary that their dissemination be carried out thanks to the droppings of animals such as chimpanzees. They are able to swallow these fruits, of which the bright orange flesh forms a part important to their diet. And so, along with other seed dispersers, these great apes have played a crucial role in the regeneration of African rainforests.

When we initiated this research, we could not envision how significant it would become in light of the current pandemic. Today, climate change, deforestation and hunting heavily affect these same forests. The bushmeat market contributes to the disappearance key species like chimpanzees. But without these animals capable of dispersing seeds from a distance – particularly the largest and heaviest – the natural composition and regeneration of forests would be threatened.

At the start of the 20th century, there were around a million chimpanzees. Their number in the wild is now estimated between 172,000 and 300,000. These species provide an indispensable service and therefore deserve to be better protected to preserve the forests themselves and prevent disease transmission.

Cusano, an alpha male from Gombe, Tanzania, was among those who died of respiratory illness in 1996. (Alex Chepstow-Lusty, Author provided)

The spread of disease to humans is particularly associated with the trade in bush meat. But the spread of disease exists in the opposite direction. In June 1996, three years after leaving the Mitumba chimpanzees in Gombe, almost half of the group of monkeys probably died. respiratory disease transmitted by humans.

Tropical forest ecosystems are perhaps much more resilient than one might predict. But without chimpanzees and other seed dispersers, we would see a sad shift to fragmented and sparse forests. Undoubtedly we should give due consideration to the essential role of excreta… and of those who produce it.

Alex Chepstow-Lusty, Associate Researcher, Quaternary Palaeoenvironments Group, University of Cambridge

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read theoriginal article.