A chimpanzee drowned in Beekse Bergen Safari Park on Friday morning. The male Stephan ended up in a canal and drowned.

According to the Brabant safari park, the West African chimpanzee unexpectedly ended up in a canal. “To our great sadness, he did not survive,” the park writes.

Quarrel in group

The usually well-established amusement park website loopings reports that the chimpanzee ended up in the water during an argument. A spokesperson for the safari park says that “there was unrest in the group and that the chimpanzee got into the water.”

Stephan was the first chimpanzee born in the park in 2008 and lived to be 14 years old. The animal lived in the middle of the park, together with a group of eight women and six men. Since chimpanzees are social animals, the other animals will be closely monitored by the caretakers.