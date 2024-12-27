Like every year around this time, Fireplace in your home: The crackling of birch wood has once again become one of the most viewed movies on Netflix. Christmas means that this hour-long video, as a legacy of those that we could see at the height of YouTube, has gone viral again around the world and is in sixth place. the most popular content.

There are many original productions from the red streaming giant who, flaunting their most jocular tone, have released videos of their own chimneysincluding some like The Bridgertons either The squid game. But, the case of streaming Christmas chimneys comes from afar, with an origin as curious as its success.

The year was running 2010 when the American George Fordthen 42 years old, published an hour-long footage in which a fire could be seen crackling in a fireplace. A job that made it roll along a year and a half, spending $35,000 and being considered at least insane by his wife and three children.

Unexpectedly, this video became a real success upon its launch on Direct TV, assuming a huge amount of sales when landing on Amazon Prime and repeating the same pattern when it arrives on Netflix and Hulu.

Netflix took advantage of the situation then to launch a hilarious trailer in voice-over: “This winter sparks will fly when a pile of wood meets its destination.” A trailer accompanied by criticism as hilarious as “I cried when the fire spread to the other trunk” either “I’m waiting for the Spanish subtitles”.

At the end of this trailer, Netflix parodied Ford by depicting a neurotic filmmaker searching for the perfect wood to make a fire. “It’s not that far from reality. It was very crazy for me to film a fireplace”the American pointed out with a laugh.

From then on, Ford began to receive numerous calls from viewers delighted with his video, even from a water tap company that ordered 150 DVDs for his executive team to enjoy.

“My husband initially bought it as a joke, but it turns out we both loved it. It is highly recommended if you do not have a fireplace at home or if you simply want to avoid the cleaning involved in having a fireplace,” said another delighted buyer.

Ford would suffer blood, sweat and tears to achieve the perfect fire. The director tried different types of wood, seeing how some fires burned from left to right and ruined the shot, or even with others creating a devil horns effect. Not advisable for Easter.

“You had to sit there for an hour and a half and let it die. Then you had to clean it again and readjust it. I kept learning and persisted until it worked,” claimed fordwhose first famous clip dates back to 2001where you could hear how trained parrots to talk.

The phenomenon that triumphs every Christmas on Netflix

This is how it was born a phenomenon which every year attracts more subscribers and media, who are always impressed that the video annually sneaks into the ranking of the most viewed content on the red giant of streaming.

The chimneys They were so successful that the American received a call to create up to four versions: crackling solo, crackling with instrumental music in the background, crackling with Christmas music and in 3D. Later, these were also joined by the 4K version that is triumphing these days on Netflix.

This overwhelming success made Ford also dare to other similar videoslike that of a saltwater aquarium, a mountain stream, or a campfireamong dozens of productions, giving peace to those who enjoy them and awakening laughter from those incredulous who see how every Christmas the fireplace crackles again.

