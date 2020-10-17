Chimney is a kitchen appliance that removes the oil that flies in the kitchen as it cooks, and the smoke emitted during the boiling of oil and baking bread. While preparing food in the kitchen, most of the tempering and oil splatter bother you. Due to this, the eyes also start burning. So it is important that you put Chimney in your kitchen with a good filter.

Operates on amazon Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Chimney For Kitchen is available at a very affordable price. There are many chimneys with designs and filters that you can install according to your kitchen.

KKOLAR German Tech Elly 60 (Black) Chimney Stainless Steel Baffle Filters 60cm 720 m3 / h:



It is a Chimney with pyramid style and side wall mounting. Its size is 60 centimeters, which removes heavy frying and greasing smoke. It has stainless steel baffle filter and push button speed control. There is also a 5-year warranty on this chimney. You can buy this Kkolar Buffle Kitchen Chimney with MRP of Rs. 8,490 with a 48% discount for just Rs. 4,399. Click here to order it now from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Buy Now On Amazon

Hi-Tech Kitchen Chimney, Auto Clean, Touch Control with Baffle Filter:



There is a Chimney with detachable oil collector that comes with Auto Clean Technology. Its size is 90 centimeters, with a tempered glass body of black color. It has a touch panel speed controller and two SS baffle filters, which rapidly pull the kitchen smoke. The MRP of this HiTech Auto Clean Chimney is Rs. 19,999 but with a 5% discount, it is available for just Rs. 18,999. Click here to order it now from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Buy Now On Amazon

Elica 60 cm 880 m3 / hr Chimney (Strip BF 60 Nero, 2 Baffle Filters, Black):



If your kitchen is small, get this Chimney installed. It is a wall mount chimney with pyramid shape. Its size is 60 cm and it has two buffers filters. In this Chimney you also get a 5-year warranty. You can buy this Double Filter Chimney with MRP of Rs 11,995 for just Rs 7,295 with 39% discount. Click here to order it now from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Buy Now On Amazon

Glen 60cm 1000 m³ / h Pyramid Kitchen Chimney :



This Electric Chimney that comes with a 10-year warranty is very high tech. It has a touch control panel PCB wiring board and Cassette filter. This perfect chimney for Indian Kitchen. It also has LED lights. The MRP of this Cassette Filter Chimney is Rs 19,990 but can be purchased for just Rs 8,349 with 58% discount. Click here to order it now from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Buy Now On Amazon

KAFF 60 cm 925 m3 / h Chimney (META 60, Gray):



It is a very beautiful pyramid chimney designed in silver color. It has 3 speed controller and Cassette filter. Its size is 60 cm. It offers 7 years warranty. You can buy this Kaff Chimney with MRP of Rs. 10,490 for just Rs. 5,399 with 39% discount. Click here to order it now from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Buy Now On Amazon

note : Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale To shop here Click Do it

Disclaimer: NBT journalists have not written this article.