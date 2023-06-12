Chimera is the new post-apocalyptic adventure with simulation elements developed by Creepy Jar and presented with a trailer to the PC Gaming Show 2023. The game will be released on Steam in Early Access, but there is no release date yet.

“Explore an open-world set on a mysterious, ever-changing planet wracked by cyclical cataclysms,” reads the synopsis. “Create an industrial system for the extraction and production of resources. Expand your base and defend it from hordes of alien monsters and survive with your friends. Or without any help.”

“Chimera is a first-person open-world base-building game with an advanced combat system and multiple exploration possibilities. Play solo or up to 4 players in this sublime and ever-changing world, mine and manage resources, create a complex industrial system and fend off hordes of alien monsters.”

“Discover a vast open world, which hides many resources and many secrets. Let yourself be captivated by the beauty of a dangerous environment in constant rebirth due to and by virtue of the continuous cataclysms that scourge it.”

“Search, mine and process resources to develop a complex industrial system. Unlock new technologies that will allow your base to survive and cope with the harsh nature of the planet.”

“The planet will give you no rest. Extreme temperatures, in fact, are not the only challenge you will have to face: defend yourself, preserve your base and protect your fellow soldiers from the impetuous aggression of the hordes of alien creatures.”

“Find a way to overcome any challenge or threat to survival this planet throws your way: embark on a solo quest or join forces with 3 other people.”