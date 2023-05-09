Chimaev ready to fight Usman, Covington, Edwards, Muhammad, Whittaker, Adesanya

Swedish mixed martial arts fighter (MMA) Khamzat Chimaev Twitter named the names of the six desired opponents in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

According to the athlete, he is ready to meet with Belal Muhammad, Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya, Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, Robert Whittaker. Chimaev also stressed that he has no personal problems and he really wants to enter the octagon.

Earlier, UFC President Dana White said that personal problems prevented Chimaev from holding fights. The functionary clarified that this is the only reason why the athlete does not go out to fight in the octagon.

On March 23, Chimaev announced the refusal of UFC fighters to fight him. The athlete noted that he took the fight against American Colby Covington, Brazilian Alex Pereira and Australian Robert Whittaker, but the fights did not take place. “I don’t know what happened and what I’m even waiting for,” he added.

Chimaev in his professional career had 12 fights without suffering a single defeat. In the last fight on September 10, 2022, he defeated Kevin Holland.