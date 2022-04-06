This Saturday is celebrated in Jacksonville, Florida, which until now is the most important event of the year, ufc 273, with a billboard that is entirely studded with stars. Although the evening will be headlined by two world championship matchups, there is another clash that generates even more interest in the public, the battle between the former welterweight contender Gilbert Burns and rising star Khamzat Chimaev.

With an undefeated record of 10-0, with all of his wins coming by way of completion, Khamzat Chimaev has become one of the most buzzworthy fighters in the world, and will be seeking his fifth win in the UFC Octagon. “I’m already the champion, no one wants to fight me. people knowChimaev said on UFC Media Day. “I don’t care about anything, I want to crush them all, I’ll fight anyone.”

Although his opponent is someone with experience, a multi-time world jiu-jitsu champion and a regular at the top of the welterweight division; Khamzat Chimaev sees no threat in Burns and is confident that he will win in dominant fashion. “vLet’s go into the cage like I always do, I’ll take his head and go home.“, sentenced Chimaev. “I don’t think about fame, what I do is go in to fight, smash them all, come home and do it again“.

One of the most renowned athletes in the category, Colby Covington, has just defeated Jorge Masvidal and could face Chimaev if he wins this Saturday. “I would be happy to fight Colby (Covington), although I don’t think he wants to fight me“said Chimaev. “He talks a lot in the media, but when he sees you face to face he is not the same. She is a bitch.”

Although Chimaev shows no weakness in his statements and considers himself the best; he had words of admiration for Jon Jones, a former light heavyweight champion who has not seen action since February 2020. “Usman is not the best. As long as Jon Jones is here, no one can be #1 pound for pound“, analyzed Chimaev. “When someone does what he did, it can be, but no one has done what Jon Jones did“.