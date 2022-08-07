Khamzat Chimaev said that he does not care about the status of the favorite before the fight with Nate Diaz

Swedish mixed martial arts fighter (MMA) Khamzat Chimaev devalued his status as a favorite before the fight against American Nate Diaz in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He took part in the show The MMA Hour.

A native of Chechnya admitted that the opinion of experts and bookmakers regarding the likely winner of the upcoming fight does not matter to him. He recalled that at the start of his career he was opposed by a fighter with eight victories in a row. “I was then told that he would beat me, I had only one victory at that time,” Chimaev said.

Chimaev added that his status as a favorite was affected by the failures of Diaz in his last fights. “If he was on the rise, it would certainly be 50 to 50,” he said.

Chimaev and Diaz will fight at the UFC 279 tournament. The event will be held on September 10 in Las Vegas.

Chimaev has five victories in five fights in the UFC. The fight against the Brazilian Gilbert Burns in April was the first in his career of a Chechen, which he failed to complete ahead of schedule.