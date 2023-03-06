Marco Antonio Ruiz took over as Tigres’ technical director after the abrupt departure of Diego Cocca. The Mexican strategist knows the institution perfectly and was chosen by the board of directors to take the reins of the team during the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. So far it is not known if “Chima” and his coaching staff will continue for the following semester.
Over the last few weeks, the names of some coaches have been mentioned as potential options to lead the UANL team in the Apertura 2023. Ricardo Gareca is one of the candidates that has been mentioned most strongly, although other alternatives are also being considered, Like Gerardo Martino.
The current Tigres strategist was questioned about his future in the institution and these rumors after his squad’s victory over Necaxa on matchday 10 of the Clausura 2023. ‘Chima’ Ruiz stated that his management is not about an interim and that he has the support of the directive to continue leading the feline squad.
“At no time did I hear that they said interim. I have the support of the board. I focus on going step by step. We know that in football they can promise you many things and in the end the results are what rule. I arrived in a situation where I had four games in 10 days. I think we’ve gotten results, but another string of games is coming, another important tournament for the institution and I’m focused on continuing to work.”
– Marco Antonio Ruiz in conference
Tigres is currently in second position in the general table with 21 points, the product of six wins, three draws and only one loss.
This Tuesday, March 7, Tigres will host Orlando City at the Estadio Universitario in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.
