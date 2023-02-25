Tigres and Chivas de Guadalajara will star in the most attractive duel of matchday 9 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. In recent duels, the UANL team has a clear superiority over Rebaño Sagrado, but Veljko Paunovic’s team has shown interesting things and will seek to get some point against Volcán.
The feline team has become one of the most winning teams of the last decade. Under the orders of Ricardo Ferretti, Tigres won five Liga MX titles, one Copa MX, three Champions of Champions, one Concacaf Champions League and a runner-up in the Club World Cup.
Marco Antonio Ruiz, Tigres coach, at a press conference, assured that as a result of the recent successes his team has won fans throughout the national territory and that the other clubs in Liga MX already see them in a different way.
“Chima” did not want to answer if Chivas de Guadalajara has lost respect in recent years, but he stated that the UANL team has gained prestige.
“It is not up to me to say that (if the Sacred Flock has lost prestige in recent years). I seek to be respectful of each of the teams, I know what the Chivas institution is, I had to play there, I know what it represents at the national level, but I think that Tigres has grown in that part, it has gained fans at the national level (…) It is no longer only facing those great teams that you mention, but also the teams that face Tigres see it in a special way , but that also generates more responsibility and the player who represents this institution must understand it, he has to go out to respect his rival and try to win.”
– ‘Chima’ Ruiz in conference
Tigres have beaten Guadalajara in their last three Liga MX meetings, yet the cats have never been able to pull off four straight wins against Chiverío.
#Chima #Ruiz #talks #greatness #Tigres #Chivas #lost #prestige
Leave a Reply