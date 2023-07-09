This Saturday, a wave of violence in Chilpancingo, the capital of the state of Guerrero, which left without public transport to users and four dead.

Various attacks against transportation units in Chilpancingo and Tixtla, in the state of Guerrero, left as a result four dead and three wounded, in addition to several burned units.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. armed subjects, shot taxi drivers and burned their cars, a carrier was shot to death and two taxis of chilpancingo set on fire in Tixtla de Guerrero.

moments later, the taxi driver’s body He was found minutes later on the Chilpancingo-Chilapa federal highway.

After these violent acts, the Chilpancingo media outlet, took on the task of going through the streets of the capital, which are deserted, others point out that, in colotlipathere is no public service.

There were at least seven violent acts against public transport units, drivers and passengers, in the municipalities of Chilpancingo and Tixtla.

It should be remembered that the first violent acts occurred on Thursday afternoon, when a group of transporters from the Río Azul route, which connects the municipalities of chilpancingoMochitlán and Quechultenango, carried out blockades at various points in the city.

Including the Autopista del Sol, demanding the release of two carriers detained by members of the Attorney General’s Office.

Subsequently, early Friday morning armed subjects fired shots into the air in front of the facilities of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and they set fire to an urvan of the public transport of the Colotlipa-Chilpancingo route.

Hours later it was reported that unidentified men they set fire to a taxi of the Taxi Plus line on Merlchor Ocampo street in the San Mateo neighborhood of this city, according to what was reported by El Financiero.

In the early hours of this Saturday, a taxi was set on fire from the Ocotito-Chilpancingo route and one urvan from the Colotlipa-Chilpancingo route. The units were attacked with Molotov cocktails, according to local media reports, it was reported in López Dóriga.

While, Norma Otilia Hernández, Municipal President of chilpancingodetailed on social networks that it is “in communication with federal and state authorities, as well as with the sector of the public transport to provide all the support and accompaniment to the affected families.”