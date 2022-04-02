Carletto at home from Covid, the son stopped by administrative issues was unable to replace his father as the first coach. And Madrid takes the three points in the controversy

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

Without Carlo Ancelotti, at home with Covid, and with his son Davide stopped by administrative issues, Madrid practically without a coach won 2-1 in Vigo with Celta in a very controversial game decided by Benzema’s penalties which led to the leaders 3 points not much deserved but fundamental to avoid going into crisis after the 4-0 suffered at the Bernabeu with Barcelona before the break and to keep the pursuers at a distance: Sevilla at -12 and Barça at -15 (with two games less) and tomorrow there is Barça-Sevilla.

no ancelotti – First of all, a clarification on the position of Davide Ancelotti: today Carlo’s son has not replaced his father as the first coach, because he cannot do it. On the Madrid website Davide appears as second to Carlo, and so is considered by everyone, but having not yet taken the Uefa Pro license, Davide cannot be indicated as his father’s assistant in the official documents. And in fact, on the La Liga site, Carlo Ancelotti has no collaborator, and the same goes for the reports of La Liga matches (publicly available). On two occasions this year the name of Abian Perdomo, responsible for the Madrid cantera but not in Carlo’s staff, appeared in the report under the entry of the second coach of Madrid, and it was he who occupied the role of coach of Real Madrid this afternoon at Balaidos. And for this reason Davide remained calm on the bench, without giving any indications: he could not take the place of his father and did not want to attract his attention. See also Milan, championship fever at San Siro: over 60 thousand tickets sold for Bologna

referee protagonist – The game was conditioned by the referee Gonzalez Fuertes, who awarded Madrid 3 penalties, the second and third more than questionable. The Var had nothing to say because they considered that in the two actions there was no clear and manifest error, but those of the Celta complained loudly, with the audience singing ‘penalty penalty’ at each action.

the match – Madrid who recovered Mendy and Benzema and on the pitch with Lucas Vazquez for the fragile Carvajal. After a great save by Courtois on Denis Suarez in the 18 ‘came the first penalty, for a contact between Nolito and Militao. Benzema has turned smoothly. Then Courtois protagonist twice: first on a great free kick by Iago Aspas (23 ‘), with an exceptional free kick on his right and an iron hand, and then with an intervention at the bottom on his left on Thiago Galhardo (39’): ball on the post and then in the goal, but the goal was canceled because Iago Aspas, offside on his teammate’s header, with his body prevents Alaba from rejecting the ball and avoiding the goal. Gonzalez Fuertes went to the Var and canceled the goal. The tie came in the 52nd minute: Iago Aspas opened on the left for Javi Galan, cross and tap-in by Nolito. See also F1 | Hamilton in front without super-engine but Verstappen is hiding

the penalties – Then the penalties: the first in the 63rd minute for a contact between Jeison Murillo and Rodrygo, just entered. There is no foul, but Benzema goes to the spot and the Argentine Dituro throwing himself to the right of him saves the shot. Time 5 minutes and another whistle, this time for a clash between Mendy and Kevin Vazquez, who like the other does not seem foul. This time Benzema makes no mistake and offers Madrid three controversial and perhaps decisive points for La Liga. For the Frenchman, 7 goals in the last 5 visits to Balaidos, 24 goals in La Liga and 34 seasonal goals, a personal best. Madrid go to London on Wednesday to face Chelsea: we’ll see if Carlo is recovered.

April 2, 2022 (change April 2, 2022 | 20:37)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Chills #Real #Vigo #wins #penalties #Benzema #Davide #Ancelotti