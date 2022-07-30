“Russia uses gas as blackmail”. The phrase, repeated over and over again by European leaders, is more relevant these days than ever. This Saturday’s announcement of the supply cut to Latvia brings the threat of a total disconnection by Moscow closer and closer. Winter is approaching and twelve EU states are already suffering total or partial gas cuts, which puts the energy security of the European Union at risk.

That dependency has been the great asset of Russian President Vladimir Putin against EU sanctions. The continent imports about 40% of the gas it consumes from Moscow, making it especially vulnerable to any change in supply. It was verified less than a week ago, when the halving of the flow that arrives through the Nord Stream gas pipeline for “technical reasons” hit the economies of Germany and Austria. But a total disconnection could lead the EU to gas rationing and a recession that would shrink European GDP by between 1% and 1.5%.

That is the great fear of the European Executive, which tries to minimize the impact of this disconnection. Brussels drew up a contingency plan just two weeks ago to save 15% of gas until March of next year. This initiative, which received the approval of the Twenty-seven last week, aims to accelerate the filling of European reserves –currently at 74% of its capacity– and reduce the price of energy. “It is asking a lot from the States, but we have to do it,” said the president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

saving measures



Some countries, including Spain, have launched national savings plans to meet the rates required by Brussels. In Germany, the reduction in the supply of the Nord Stream led the Government to declare an energy alert and impose saving measures. Less light in the houses, rationing of hot water for hours, shorter showers and less night lighting and traffic lights in the cities are some of the measures imposed by Berlin.

In parallel, the EU is trying to find “reliable” suppliers and has signed agreements to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from countries such as the United States, Egypt, Qatar and Azerbaijan, among others. The cabinet has worked against the clock to replace Russian gas as the total volume of energy imports from Moscow has fallen by 66% in just one year.

And everything indicates that Putin will redouble his pressure on the EU. For this reason, Brussels is committed to making European emissions regulations more flexible so that governments can make up for the lack of gas with more polluting energies such as coal. Belgium has reopened one of the plants it had closed and other countries have delayed their withdrawal from nuclear power after the start of the war in Ukraine. However, Europe continues to ensure that it will be emission neutral by 2050.