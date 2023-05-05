The third scudetto in the history of the blue club, after the two of Maradona’s era, arrived five games early, to seal the dominance of Spalletti’s team in this championship. A point was enough for Napoli away to Udine in the postponement of the 33rd round of Serie A, and a point arrived. Just the thrill of the initial Friulian lead with Lovric’s goal in the 13th minute. Then the usual Osimhen, who scored in the 52nd minute, put things right: 1-1 and a big party for the Neapolitan community.