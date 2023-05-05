One point was enough for Spalletti’s team at Udinese to win the Scudetto. And one point has arrived: the initial advantage of the Friulians, equal to the center forward
The third scudetto in the history of the blue club, after the two of Maradona’s era, arrived five games early, to seal the dominance of Spalletti’s team in this championship. A point was enough for Napoli away to Udine in the postponement of the 33rd round of Serie A, and a point arrived. Just the thrill of the initial Friulian lead with Lovric’s goal in the 13th minute. Then the usual Osimhen, who scored in the 52nd minute, put things right: 1-1 and a big party for the Neapolitan community.
May 4th – 10.39pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Chills #Lovrics #goal #Osimhen #puts #order #party #starts
Leave a Reply