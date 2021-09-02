The West was moved by the dramatic flight of Afghans through the Kabul airport in huge planes from the United States and its allies. But what has not been seen so far in this sector of the globe is the other exodus, even bigger, across the desert to Iran and Pakistan.

A video, uploaded to the networks in Arabic by Muslim Shirzad and published by the Israeli newspaper Ynet, shows the drama of thousands of Afghan families walking through the desert area from the west and south of the country to try to reach neighboring countries.

The vast majority of them have the illusion of iReturn to Turkey, which is about 1,600 kilometers away.a, to finally reach one of the European countries.

Afghan refugees in front of the German embassy in Iran’s capital Tehran. Photo Reuter

The cost is high. They must cross one of the most arid and unforgiving regions, formed by endless sands where only small hills 30 meters high stand out, with spaces of rock and clay.

The routes

Afghanistan is a landlocked country, whose border is divided with six countries. The only way for Afghans to escape the Taliban regime is to cross one of those dividing lines.

Those of Iran and Pakistan are the most convenient because from there they can jump to Turkey.

Afghans with the highest purchasing power or with external contacts were evacuated by the Americans or Europeans from Kabul airport.



Afghan families who managed to reach Iran are waiting to continue their journey to Turkey. Reuters photo

But the poorest flee where they can. The video shows just one of the long caravans of Afghans without resources who had to cross the province of Nimruz, in the south west, where there are only mountains and desert.

The crossing

“These are the poorest people, because there are other ways that involve less walking, but cost more money“a refugee told the British newspaper Daily Mail.



Thousands of Afghans wait to cross the border into Pakistan. Photo EFE

He also reported that in order to make the journey, they had to arrange with Iranian smugglers who facilitated the border crossing.

“After more than four hours of walking, we reached the valley and waited for it to get dark. At ten o’clock at night the Iranians arrived and asked us for a code, a password, which they had given us, “he says.

“They divided us into groups, each group with a guide. There were thousands of people, it was chaos: pregnant women, babies, older men,” says the refugee. And he concludes: “I still hear the crying of babies in the mountains.”

While the mass flight began some time before the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan, it accelerated after the Kabul airport bombing that left more than 180 dead.

Pakistan is the border country most affected by the influx of Afghan refugees. The Spin Boldak-Chaman crossover had “An unprecedented influx” after the bombing at the Kabul airport, according to Pakistani authorities.

In the days after about 6,000 Afghans crossed its border a day. But between this Wednesday and Thursday they were more than 20,000, which shows how desperate Afghans are growing to get out of their country as soon as possible.

Pakistan is already home to 2,200,000 Afghans. However, the United Nations estimates that another half a million Afghans will arrive by the end of this year.

The Pakistani government officially closed the borders. Despite this, human traffickers manage to evade surveillance and they make Afghan families enter through different points little without military control.

The same happens in Iran, that received 780,000 Afghans. In order to meet such demand, they had to install emergency tents in three border provinces.