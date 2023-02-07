A shocking video has captured the moment a man walked into a San Francisco synagogue and fired multiple festin guns in front of stunned congregants after saying, “I’m going to show you something.”

The horrific episode unfolded at the Schneerson Center, a synagogue predominantly attended by Russian-speaking Jews, where the man entered at around 7:30 pm and made some hand gestures in front of a group of people, pulled a gun from his jacket and fired his guns. shots, shows the video.

When an elderly man approached him, the gunman saluted and left the synagogue.

Police later found the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Dmitri Mishin, in Richmond Township and arrested him on multiple charges, including disturbing a religious assembly and handling an imitation firearm.

Rabbi Alon Chanukov described the incident as a hate crime. Mishin has been linked to social media accounts with anti-Semitic propaganda and images of him dressed in a World War II-era Nazi military uniform.

A Twitter account credited to the shooter posted an image of a poster reading “Achtung – Jude” (“Attention, Jew”). Mishin has also been seen wearing a uniform with a swastika and brandishing a hand grenade.

The rabbi said worshipers likely believed the man was a friendly visitor because he spoke Russian.

“You don’t pick up a gun, make sure you have festin bullets, go to a Russian-speaking synagogue during a weekly commemoration class, shoot and say something about the Mossad just by coincidence,” said the rabbi.

Despite Chanukov’s claims, Mishin was not charged on suspicion of a hate crime. No one was injured in the action and the suspect was being held without bond, according to the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.