A woman named Dee Sumpter experienced one of the most difficult moments of her life when she received the news that her daughter Shawna Hawk had been killed by a person they had no trace of.. However, she had a feeling that she might know him. As a result of the investigations around what happened, she finally realized that she was correct and she was shocked when she found out that it was the man who hugged her shortly after the young woman’s funeral.

In February 1993 the inhabitants of North Carolina, in the USA, they were moved by the crime and there was no suspicion about who the perpetrator had been. At first, they thought that Darryl Kirkpatrick, the 20-year-old boyfriend of the woman, could be involved. The reason? The family home where the body was found did not show any signs of forced entry. However, after the police questioned him, they decided that he was not responsible.

Dee, for her part, thought of an endless number of names that could have a relationship or some kind of link with her daughter. Despite her best efforts, she never found the right person. Always camouflaged with a smile, the likeable Henry Wallace, Shawna’s boss at the Taco Bell restaurant, did not seem to be someone violent.. Although she was wrong.

Without any empathy or remorse, he was one of those who supported her at the wake and hugged her when he found her a few days later. However, that gesture hid a disturbing secret: it was a serial killer.

In dialogue with The Sun, the woman gave details of those days and the anguish she felt when she found out that she had been comforted by the man who killed her daughter. “One day I was shopping when Wallace came up to me and gave me a hug. He told me that he had been praying for me and that he had seen my interviews on television,” he recalled.

Despite the fact that she never sensed anything out of the ordinary, she had various sensations that left her with several questions. “When it all unfolded, I remember feeling cold and chills all over my body. That hug makes me nauseous. Even now I don’t have enough words to describe how I feel about that moment when he had the nerve to hug me and offer condolences. Even had the nerve to show up at Shawna’s wakebut he seemed so warm to her, so kind,” she added.

The shocking murder that shocked the community



Shawna was a college student and simultaneously worked at a fast food outlet. One of her free afternoons, she invited Henry himself to her home, since the two of them had a close bond from the day they started working together. But, the visit turned into a real nightmare.

The young woman was strangled by the man and showed signs of abuse. When the police discovered that he had been the murderer, he simply excused himself. “When Shawna kissed me on the cheek to say goodbye to her, my ‘other side’ came out. It was as if a switch was turned on, a button was pressed or a door was opened, ”he told authorities when they found his identity.

Darryl, the victim’s boyfriend, was the one who found the body in the bathroom. Immediately, and in shock, he gave notice of the scene and most suspicions were placed on him, with the exception of Sumpter.

“I knew that Darryl loved Shawna immensely. I remember seeing him at her grave, he was broken into a million pieces and he always told me how hurt he felt about her. She was listening to him, she was watching him, and after a while, I crossed him off my list of suspects. She knew that he loved her and would not kill her, ”he commented in the aforementioned medium.

The plea that gave with the answer



A year after the crime, in 1994, Dee wrote a letter addressed to the murderer. She was plunged into great sadness, since after so many months she still had nothing concrete about who was responsible.

“Dear Assassin. I am the mother of Shawna Denise Hawk. I am writing to you because you murdered my only daughter in our home on February 19, 1993, between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. It’s so hard to believe that a whole year has passed since that horrible Friday night when her dead body was discovered in the bathtub where you put her. I do not hate you. What would be the purpose? I want you to come and confess the horrible atrocity that you committed, ”she wrote in the letter that she published in a local medium.

A day later, on February 20, the body of 25-year-old Vannessa Little Mack was discovered in her apartment. Her sister was a colleague of Henry’s at Taco Bell and was killed with the same modus operandi.

Little by little, the police officers realized that the murders were related and so they came up with the name of Henry. Once he was interrogated, he confessed to the crime and they found out that he was also responsible for the deaths of 10 other women he had met through his work.

The arrest of the man provoked hundreds of criticisms among the locals, since they denounced that there was police negligence due to the fact that they had not given enough importance to the case. Currently, he is on death row in North Carolina.

“Police did not connect the dots and were literally allowed to roam the city killing women. It was extreme racism. If the victims had been Caucasian women, he would have been caught sooner. Wallace was a fearless demon who had the front to attend my daughter’s funeral. His mind was insane and disgusting. In court he tried to mutter something about being sorry, but the damage was done,” Dee said.

Although she was composed and relieved when she found the person who killed her, she assured that there are no words to describe everything that misses her daughter.

“I have good days and bad days. I learned to live with his death, but I’ll never get over it. Some days I can move freely through the pain, but other days it paralyzes me. It has been a hellish life and all because a man caused havoc and horror and put women like my daughter in premature graves, ”she concluded, with a deep sadness for all that she lived because of a murderer she never mistrusted.

Donato del Blanco

THE NATION (Argentina)