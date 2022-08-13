Sunday, August 14, 2022
Chilling soccer player injury in the Argentine league, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2022
in Sports
Jonathan Torres

Torres’ complaints after his injury.

Torres’ complaints after his injury.

It happened in the match between Huracán and Sarmiento.

Hurricane He showed off with a 4-1 win over Sarmiento and rose to third place in the Professional League-2022 of Argentine soccerin one of the matches played on Friday night for the thirteenth date.

Franco Cristaldo (5 and 60), Sebastián Meza (38, against) and Benjamín Garré (54) scored the goals for the ‘Globo’ win, which with this victory reached 23 points, five units behind the leader Atlético Tucumán, and got fully into the fight to enter the international cups next season.

Jonathan Torres (27, from a penalty) discounted for Sarmiento, who also lost two players (Emiliano Méndez and Torres himself) due to serious injuries, and with this defeat the fight for permanence in the first division was complicated again.

tough injury

Jonathan Torres suffered a serious injury to his left elbow, trying a Chilean that did not come out, and landed badly on the elbow.

The referee immediately stopped the game so that the medical services could enter, while the players showed their anguish over the player’s complaints.

