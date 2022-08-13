Chilling soccer player injury in the Argentine league, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Torres’ complaints after his injury.
It happened in the match between Huracán and Sarmiento.
August 13, 2022, 06:18 PM
Hurricane He showed off with a 4-1 win over Sarmiento and rose to third place in the Professional League-2022 of Argentine soccerin one of the matches played on Friday night for the thirteenth date.
Franco Cristaldo (5 and 60), Sebastián Meza (38, against) and Benjamín Garré (54) scored the goals for the ‘Globo’ win, which with this victory reached 23 points, five units behind the leader Atlético Tucumán, and got fully into the fight to enter the international cups next season.
Jonathan Torres (27, from a penalty) discounted for Sarmiento, who also lost two players (Emiliano Méndez and Torres himself) due to serious injuries, and with this defeat the fight for permanence in the first division was complicated again.
tough injury
Jonathan Torres suffered a serious injury to his left elbow, trying a Chilean that did not come out, and landed badly on the elbow.
The referee immediately stopped the game so that the medical services could enter, while the players showed their anguish over the player’s complaints.
