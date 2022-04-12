Russia.- A man stole the bodies of 29 girls and turned them into dolls with whom he lived in his house in Russia, dressing them in stockings, clothes and knee-high boots, in addition, he made them up and applied lipstick to their faces.

Anatoly Moskvin55, who is about to be released from prison, was a body snatcher highly educated, a cemetery expert and former military intelligence translator, as reported by The Sun.

For their part, the parents of the dead and stolen girlsthey are horrified with the idea that the man could be released, they have begged him to remain locked up for life, for fear that he will return to steal the remains of some Dead children.

However, and although the courts have so far repeatedly refused to set him freepsychiatric doctors insist that there is no medical reason to keep him in secure accommodation.

Corpse of 10-year-old girl stolen

Olga Chardymova ten-year-old girl, a murder victim, was one of the 29 children he unearthed and turned into mummified dolls, some with music boxes embedded in their chests.

The little girl’s mother never realized that her daughter’s coffin was empty, because Moscow he had stolen Olga’s corpse for his sick collection.

Who is Anatoly Moskvin

Anatoly Moskvinis a body snatcher, cemetery expert and former military intelligence translator, was arrested in 2011 and confessed to 44 counts of grave abuse of girls ages three to 12.

Previously, Moscowin Soviet times, he worked as a translator for military intelligence in the Red Army and later wrote several history books, as published by The Sun.

While his mother, Elvira, 83, said: “We saw these dolls but we do not suspect that there were bodies inside. We thought it was her hobby to make such big dolls and we didn’t see anything wrong with that.”

your release

The decision to recommend his release in Nizhny Novgorod has been met with disbelief, however several reports say that Moscow he may receive a new diagnosis that could end his 10-year incarceration in a special hospital.

That will make the historian be categorized as “disabled,” meaning he could live with friends or family or in a care facility that doesn’t lock him up, they say.

For your part Moscowassured the authorities that he wants to marry his girlfriend and work as a foreign language tutor.