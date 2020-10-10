Colombian soccer player Santiago Arias suffered a chilling injury to his left leg in the 8th minute of the match. In a game action with Darwin Machís his left ankle was left behind and the images that could be seen on television were horrible. Arias, on loan from Atlético de Madrid to Bayer Leverkusen, He has been seriously injured and will most likely be off the pitch for a long period of time.

Everything indicates that Arias has fractured his tibia and fibula, Although there is still no official status of the serious injury suffered by the right back of Colombia. Arias left the Barranquilla field on a stretcher and with visible signs of pain. At first, the match referee showed the red card to the Venezuelan Darwin Machís but after seeing the play in the VAR and seeing that it was Arias himself, and fortuitously who had caused the injury, he withdrew the card.

Arias joined the ranks of Atleti in 2018, coming from PSV where he was elected best player in the Eredivisie. They paid 11 million euros. At 28, he has a contract with the rojiblancos until 2023. He has not been a permanent fixture for el Cholo Simeone and in two seasons he has played 51 games, where he scored one goal and gave three assists.

