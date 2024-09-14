Mexican soccer was shaken by a chilling foul that occurred in the match between Atlantean and Dorados which left one person seriously injured.

The match was played at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium. At minute 42 of the first half the player Christian Bermúdez, known as the ‘Hobbit’ Bermúdezreceived a hard tackle from Dorados player Luis Ruiz.

Chilling injury

The action sparked a brawl between both teams, with three players sent off, while the Hobbit writhed in pain on the grass.

The player was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. The Atlante club reported in an official statement that Bermúdez suffered a fracture of the tibia and fibula, for which he will undergo surgery.

The Mexican press reports that this serious injury could mean the end of the career of the player, who is already 37 years old.

Meanwhile, fans and social media users are calling for Ruiz to be banned for putting the integrity and health of a colleague at risk.

