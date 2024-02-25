The status of the Honduran attacker Alberth Elis“victim of a craniocerebral trauma” in a French second division match on Saturday, remains very worrying on Sunday, and his club estimates that “it is still impossible to comment” on his “vital and functional prognosis.”

The 28-year-old player, who suffered a blow to the head during an aerial duel against a player Guingampwas subjected to “a surgical intervention during the night” at the Pellegrin hospital, where he remains “in a protective induced coma,” added Girondins de Bordeaux in a statement.

Official Club Communiqué Alberth Elis is the victim of an important crash on the last day of the first meeting of the 26th day of Ligue 2 BKT. In charge of the medical equipment, it is quickly transferred to the CHU Pellegrin de Bordeaux or an intervention… pic.twitter.com/aQQpgcfRE6 — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) February 25, 2024

“At this moment, it is still impossible to comment on Alberth's vital and functional prognosis,” said the French club, which does not expect “to be able to communicate new decisive information before a few days” and that “will not make any other comment” until then. calling for “prudence” for the player and his family.

The incident took place just 40 seconds into the game, when while receiving an aerial cross the Honduran hit the rival player's head. Donatien Gomis, who recovered quickly, while He is He collapsed and needed treatment for several minutes before being evacuated.

“We would like to warmly thank all those who have expressed their support for Alberth. Your words reach our hearts and are a great force in Alberth's fight,” he declared. Gérard Lopez, owner and president of Girondins, cited in the statement.

Nicknamed “the panther”, Elis is a Honduran soccer star (64 caps, 13 goals) who became known in the US championship. MLS in Houston before making the leap to Europe in 2020 with the Portuguese club Boavista.

During his first season in Bordeauxin 2021/2022, scored 9 goals in 20 matches Ligue 1, but He could not avoid the club's relegation. After a loan to Brest, back in Ligue 1, he returned to Bordeaux last summer.

France speaks out

All of French football is pending the health status of the Honduran player. The star of PSG, Kylian Mbappé, I send you a message of solidarity through your social networks. “All my positive thoughts go to you, Albert Elis“were the words of the 25-year-old Frenchman.

Photo: Instagram: Kylian Mbappé

Donatien Gomis, The soccer player he collided with explained what happened to L'Equipe: “I think he touched the ball first and I hit him. For a second, I was also unconscious. He lost consciousness. I hope he recovers.”

