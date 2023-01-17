London.- A former officer of the metropolitan police in London, United Kingdom confessed to being a serial rapist Y sexual predator for more than 18 years while in the service of the authorities.

The man identified as David Carrick confessed to committing at least 49 abuses, 24 of them related to rape charges.

The former agent’s statement was given last Monday at the Crown Court in Southwark in Londonwhere the man appeared to plead guilty to four counts of rape and abuse of authorities related to a 43-year-old woman in 2023.

According to what was reported by the British media, Carrick in the past months admitted 43 charges related to 11 women, including 20 cases of rape during the period from 2004 to 2020.

Following this devastating event for the people of London, Deputy Commissioner Barbara Gray, leader of professionalism for the Metropolitan Police, apologized to the victims of David Carrick.

Barbara Gray also regretted that this fact has affected the trust of women and girls towards the authorities, since the former officer used his position to control and coerce his victims, letting them know that they would not believe them if they reported what had happened.