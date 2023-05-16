If you are here, it is most likely that you believe in ghosts, even though no one can specifically explain what they are. It doesn’t matter if you are a professional or not, wealthy or without money, many believe, just like a medical examiner who witnessed a father visit his son after he died.

At least that’s what he said forensic ‘Blanca Patlanis‘ in the program called “I’m Forensic, I identify corpses that lost their identity”, published on the YouTube channel ‘Pepe&chema podcast’.

As one of many anecdotes narrated by the professional, she recounted that one day September 20 a young man went to his aunt to ask about his fatherwho had disappeared long ago.

“The day before, he leaves the house and does not return,” were the words that the young man said when explaining what happened to his father.

He added that He last saw his father “the day before”, that is, on the 18th of the same month.

“This (his murder) was on September 15on September 16 the body enters with us and well, we do all its fingerprint studies, etc., and it goes to the refrigeration area,” said the expert.

As part of the steps to follow in such situations, they asked for identification or some document with the fingerprint of the disappeared person. The answer was yes, that way the whole process would be faster.

The body that had entered the 16th of the aforementioned month was the one they were looking for. There was a slight drawback, the dates did not match. Yes, she was his father, but the young man saw him for the last time two days three days after his death.

The deceased was murdered during an assault where they stole money that he was going to use as part of his economic activity, he was a construction contractor. He had a group of masons in charge of him.

This is one of the many cases in which people claim to have lived with loved ones after death, always with the constant that they did not know about the tragedy when they saw, spoke to and sometimes touched them.

What was said by the forensic doctor takes on greater weight when considering that a professional witnessed the fact that many could classify as paranormal and others as confusion.