The The Colombian national team and its counterpart from Brazil are going to star in one of the most spicy duels on date 5 of the South American qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup. On paper the favorite is the green and yellow team, but everything in football is defined on the field of play.

It may be of interest to you: Colombia, without fear, to shake off against Brazil in the qualifying round

Colombia has a golden opportunity to break the bad streak it has in the tie against Brazil, it is one of the three teams that He has never beaten the five-time world champion, just like Peru and Venezuela.

Training of the Colombian National Team.

Néstor Lorenzo’s team arrives motivated to the game and with results, which despite being regular and which for now serve to be within the classification zone, do not know what it is to lose in the era of the Argentine coach and have played 12 games undefeated.

Although in his last two duels he left more doubts than certainties: tied 2-2 against Uruguay in Barranquilla and it did not go beyond goalless equality against Ecuador in Quito.



Néstor Lorenzo and the Colombian National Team Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO and Colombian Football Federation

For its part, Brazil seeks to recover from the double negative date it experienced in October, when they surprisingly drew 1-1 against Venezuela, at home, and lost on their visit to Uruguay 2-0.

Also: Brazil: the historical ‘coconut’ of the Colombian National Team in the qualifying round

Although the worst thing is not the results, what is harming the Brazilian team the most are the injuries and against Colombia they will not have five of their starters and their top star.

Neymar She is out due to surgery that was performed after tearing her knee ligament and meniscus. The archer is not there either. Ederson; the defenders Eder Miliato and Danilo; Manchester United midfielder Casemiro; and the forwards Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison.

The ‘dance’ of the millions between Colombia and Brazil

Despite not having several of its figures, the Brazilian team greatly exceeds the market value of the Colombian National Team, which on paper, is far from the Brazilian numbers.

The Colombian National Team’s payroll has a value of 258.40 million euros. The most expensive player on Néstor Lorenzo’s team is Guajiro striker Luis Díaz, who has a price tag of 75 million euros.

Read here: Brazil is experiencing moments of anguish: it adds another loss in attack to play against Colombia

Behind the Liverpool player appear two other players who play in England, Luis Sinisterra and Jefferson Lerma, Both have a market value of 20 million euros.

Training of the Colombian National Team at the FCF headquarters in Alameda del Río in Barranquilla. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

But when reviewing that of Brazil, the numbers are chilling. Its value is 1,004 million euros, a price that is not insignificant, taking into account the category absences that coach Fernando Diniz has to play in Barranquilla.

Vinicius Jr is the most expensive player on the squad with a market value of 150 million euros, his teammate at Real Madrid follows, Rodrygo, who has a quote of 100 million euros. Just between the two of them, more than 90% of the market value of the Colombian National Team is covered.

The prices of Brazilian players are so abysmal that Endrick, the young promise of Palmeiras and who at only 17 years old is already part of their team, has a value of 25 million euros, surpassing Lerma and Sinisterra, who are the second most expensive in Colombia.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO