In Rome, Italy, the lifeless body of a 29-year-old woman was found. Giulia Tramontanowho she was missing for four days and that she was murdered while she was pregnant.

Tramontano had been missing since May 28, however, after the woman’s partner reported her disappearance, the authorities investigated him as the main suspect.

Alessandro Impagnatiello (30 years old) was the partner of the 30-year-old victim who, under pressure from the investigators, The man confessed that he murdered his partner and the mother of the child they were expecting, since the woman was seven months pregnant.

She was seven months pregnant and was murdered by her partner.

The authorities found, based on statements from their neighbors that the couple quarreled frequently at his home before the man committed the crime.

They also reported that Impagnatiello stabbed his partner and tried to burn the body. Once he committed the femicide, he dragged the woman’s body down the stairs with the help of an accomplice they are looking for.



Similarly, the murderer confessed to the authorities that he murdered his partner because He was in another relationship with an American woman who is also pregnant. After he murdered Tramontano, he looked for his lover.

Finally, the Italian population is shocked by the heinous murder. For this reason, the woman’s family and friends are seeking help from organizations so that the case is made known to the world and invites the prevention and repudiation of these events.

