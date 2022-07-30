If horror movies evoke fear, true crime documentaries force us to face the dark side of reality. Netflix knows this and that is why it has been betting more on “true crime”, series or documentaries who investigate famous police cases.

Months ago, “The Tinder scammer” went viral, especially because of what happened to him after his story was made known: not only did he deny what the docuseries said, but it was shared that his victims continue to pay the debts that he own subject generated. Like this story, on Netflix there are documentaries about cases that shocked the public at the time.

“The girl in the photo” (2022)

Synopsis: The amazing story of a true crime and a quest to solve a mystery that has been buried for 30 years: who was Sharon Marshall and why did no one know her true identity, not even her?

“Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story”

Synopsis: jimmy savile She was one of the UK’s most beloved television personalities. Shortly after her death in 2011, an investigation generated more than 500 complaints of sexual assault and abuse.

“Our father” (2022)

Synopsis: Donald Cline, a prominent fertility doctor, had a dark secret: he used his own sperm to inseminate his patients. Decades later, his “children” unite to seek justice and denounce him.

“Cyberhell: the investigation that uncovered the horror”

Synopsis: In this documentary, director Choi Jin-seong tells the story of two college students, a group of journalists, and South Korean cybercrime cops who went after “Nth Room,” an online sexual exploitation criminal ring. The investigation investigates how women of all ages were forced to upload explicit material to the internet.

“The Watts Affair: The Homicidal Father” (2020)

Synopsis: This documentary looks into the disappearance of Shanann Watts and her daughters in August 2018. A friend, who dropped her off at her home the day before her death, was unable to reach her, so she called the police. That would be the beginning of a shocking case.

“Crime Scenes: Hotel Cecil”

Synopsis: As the scene of unexpected deaths and the lodgings of serial killers, the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles has earned a chilling reputation. The last chapter of his story deals with the mysterious disappearance of university student Elisa Lam.

“The Hidden Killer: Inside the Mind of Aaron Hernandez” (2020)

Synopsis: Recounts the rise and fall of NFL star Aaron Hernandez. How could someone lose everything he had?

“Don’t mess with cats” (2019)

Synopsis: A video appears on the internet in which a man kills two cats, and netizens from all over the world unite to catch him. Buoyed by the attention he receives, the subject continues to post increasingly disturbing videos until he commits murder. A group of citizens and authorities from two countries come together to capture him.

“The most hated man on the internet” (2022)

Synopsis: When photos and private information about her daughter are posted online, a mother takes swift action and seeks justice against the defunct IsAnyoneUp website and its popular owner, Hunter Moore. He will not stay calm.

“The Worst Housemates in the World” (2022)

Synopsis: The docuseries features four stories about seemingly harmless roommates who become a nightmare for their victims when their always evil and sometimes violent intentions are revealed.