He Mexican Grand Prix the nineteenth of the Formula One World Championship, which takes place this Sunday at the Autódromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez in the country’s capital, has been interrupted, with a red flag, after lap 35 of the 71 scheduled, due to the accident of the Dane Kevin Magnussen (Haas); without major physical consequences.

It may be of interest to you: ‘Checo’ Pérez disappoints in the Mexican GP: serious accident leaves him without a race; video

Magnussen lost control of the rear of his Haas between the eighth and ninth of the 17 corners of the Mexican track; and, after the safety car was initially declared – and when the Dane’s car caught fire – the red flag was waved, interrupting the race.

The safety car went out onto the track and the cars went to the pits; The protective fences against which he crashed had to be repaired.

At the time of interruption, The Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) led the test – mathematically three-time champion for three weeks – ahead of the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and the Englishman Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who is third. The Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) is fourth.

‘Checo’ Pérez crashes in the Mexican GP

All the attention at the Mexican Grand Prix was on the Mexican driver Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez (Red Bull), who was called to be one of the protagonists in a race under the intense sun of Mexico City.

Sergio Pérez leaves the Mexican GP. Photo: Screenshot

However, The driver of the Austrian team lasted a few meters until he was happy to run in front of his audience: He failed to make the first corner and went off the track after a serious accident.

‘Checo’ Pérez took off when he saw the green light and went tire to tire with the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) to take the first corner of the Autódromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez, but a bad decision left him without a career.

The Mexican closed more than allowed and the right rear wheel of his car hit the tire of the Ferrari car, which caused him to be thrown off the circuit and with serious damage.

SPORTS

With information from EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO