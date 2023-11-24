The Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) crashed into the wall after losing control of the car at the start of the second free practice session of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prixwhich caused a 27-minute red flag on the track while the vehicle was withdrawn, although the driver was able to get out on his own and is already in the Italian team’s box.

Sainz crashed into the protections The second free practice session has just started, in which all the starting drivers have already rolled on the track. Yas Marina, after in the first session up to ten drivers left their cars so that young people or reserve drivers from their respective teams could ride on the Abu Dhabi circuit.

Carlos Sainz crashes in Yas Marina.

The accident occurred when barely eight minutes had passed into the second session, which caused a red flag that lasted for 27 minutes in the circuit.

This affected the drivers, who saw the number of total laps they could do in this second free practice session reduced, to which Sainz did not return.

The man from Madrid had been seventh in the first training session, so fortunately for the Ferrari driver he was already able to ride on the United Arab Emirates track before his accident.

