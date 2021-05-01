Losing a child is a terrible nightmare for most parents, and provoked a great feeling of sympathy from followers of the blog of Stephanie smith, who described the tragic death of his beautiful four-year-old daughter, Zadie Wren Cooper.

“My beautiful girl, I miss you so much,” Stephanie wrote in a post. “The wave engulfs me again and I’m back in that room beating your chest, wishing you would live.”

Stephanie expressed her suffocating pain through updates on her blog and, more regularly, on her Instagram page, and her followers truly believed that the young mother was suffering.

The 28-year-old woman lived in Alabama with her daughter Zadie.

In 2016, Stephanie, 28, was living in Athens, Alabama, with their four-year-old daughter Zadie. She had separated from her husband and was now a single mother. Zadie loved to sing and dress up, and in photos she was always beaming. The girl radiated happiness and everyone around her could feel it.

On July 4, 2016, Stephanie desperately called 911 from her home and said her daughter was not responding and was not breathing. The mother claimed that she was sleeping in the next room when she heard a noise. When he went to see Zadie, he found her trapped between the bed and the bedroom wall, suggesting that she was suffocated. The girl was rushed to the hospital, where she died three days later.

Zadie Wren Cooper passed away in 2016.

Stephanie was visibly devastated. As with any unexplained death, there was an autopsy, but the coroner was unable to confirm the cause of Zadie’s death. His family requested a second private autopsy and awaited the results.

The grieving Stephanie found comfort in her blog, as she struggled with the pain. She wrote heartbreaking ideas about life without her “sweet angel.” The mother said that every day when she woke up, she remembered that Zadie was gone and the pain would start again.

Zadie Wren Cooper, the deceased girl.

Her Instagram was full of photos of Zadie with her huge smile. It was clear that the world had lost a very special girl. Stephanie also openly shared her struggles with mental health, something from which she revealed that she had taken medication.

Stephanie’s last post in April 2017 revealed that rumors were circulating about Zadie’s death. Some people believed that Stephanie was actually responsible, not through negligence, but through deliberate actions.

“What happened to Z was a strange event,” he wrote defensively. “So strange, people accused me of killing her… Her death remains a mystery. And I couldn’t have prevented it, just as I couldn’t save her. “

Zadie Wren Cooper, the little girl murdered by her mother.

There was talk that Stephanie might not have told the truth about Zadie’s death. But with an unfinished autopsy, and the second test to no avail, the police were still in full investigation.

Then on April 13, nine months after Zadie’s death, Stephanie went to the police and said she wanted to speak to a detective.

There he confessed that he had killed his daughter, that he had suffocated her. Stephanie told police that she had entered her daughter’s room while she was sleeping on her back. He admitted that he took a pillow and placed it over Zadie’s face, holding her down and smothering her. When he realized that Zadie had stopped moving and was not breathing, he called 911 and tried to resuscitate her.

When Stephanie was asked why she had done it, she said that she had stopped taking psychiatric medication in the days leading up to the crime. But people who had been following Stephanie’s blog were undaunted by the news.

Stephanie was arrested and sentenced in August 2020: she was given a life sentence.